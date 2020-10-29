Allan J. Benner, of Carthage, former Carthage police chief, and a U.S. Army veteran, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Born in Devon, Pa., he was the son of the late George Frederick Benner and Grace Getty Benner. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1950 to 1952. He started his law enforcement career as a police officer in Southern Pines for four years and served as police chief of Carthage for 32 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Brown Benner; and his daughter; Teresa Joines.
Survivors include his son-in-law, James Joines, of Goldston; brother, Murrell Benner, of Wayne, Pa.; granddaughter, Jessica Russell and husband, Anthony; and great-grandchild, Skyla Russell.
A graveside service will be at 11 p.m. Friday, conducted by the Rev. Dr. William J. Maness Jr., at Cross Hill Cemetery with police and military honors. Friends and family may come by Fry and Prickett Funeral Home from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, where Chief Benner will lie in repose.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Moore County Humane Society, P.O. Box 203, Southern Pines, NC 28388.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the family.