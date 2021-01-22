Alida Louise Johnson Struck, 94, of Pinehurst, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Quail Haven.
She was born on July 10, 1926 in River Edge, N.J. She graduated from Hackensack High School in 1944, where she was voted the friendliest girl in her class. Immediately after high school, she was employed by the local telephone company where she worked for five years until she married Henry “Hank” Struck and gave birth to daughter, Karen, a year later. She subsequently had two sons, Ken (in 1953) and Bill (in 1959). In 1957, the family moved to Wayne, N.J., where Hank was employed by I.T.T., and Alida became a homemaker, involved in many hobbies and activities. She always loved music and was a talented piano player and singer. She was a great seamstress and was very clever with multiple crafts. She made clothes, pillow, curtains, quilts, pressed flower pictures and stuffed animals. She also enjoyed gardening.
In 1973, they relocated to Port Jefferson, Long Island, N.Y., where Hank worked for S.T.S. and Alida did volunteer work at the hospital along with all her other activities.
In 1989, Alida and Hank retired to Pinehurst, where they lived on Lake Pinehurst for 26 years. Alida became involved in golf and joined a women’s group. She also joined the Garden Club and did volunteer work for the hospital “Toymakers” for many years and played piano at Quail Haven. She played bridge with a women’s group. Alida and Hank traveled together a lot over the years. She was an excellent photographer, and she took many wonderful pictures over the years of family, trips, sunsets and beautiful scenery.
She was fun to be with, and she was a loving and devoted mother, wife, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Alida was always a very up-beat, positive, “people person,” with an outgoing, wonderful and witty personality.
In 2015, Alida and Hank moved to Quail Haven Village, where they lived for five years until their passing.
Alida is survived by daughter, Karen; sons, Ken and Bill; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.