Alice Gardner Meek, 98, of Pinehurst, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Mrs. Meek, who was a beloved resident of Quail Haven Village, Pinehurst, was born May 8, 1922, in Dallas, Texas, to the late Mortimer and Morna Gardner.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Col. Charles Meek, a retired chaplain, in 2008. She was also preceded in death by her son, Richard A. Meek; and her granddaughter, Shannon A. Meek.
Mrs. Meek was an avid bridge player, an accomplished artist and enjoyed needlepointing. She and her husband traveled the world extensively including the countries of Japan, Germany and Panama.
She is survived by her son Charles S. Meek, of Holden Beach; daughter Sherry Smith (William Z.), of Gastonia; her niece, Betty Thompson, of McLean, Va.; granddaughters, Cameron Smith, of Great Falls, Va., Taylor Cloud (Jeremy), of Charlotte, and Robena Olinger (Philip), of Chapel Hill; two great-granddaughters, Alice Hunt, of Great Falls, Va., and Twyla Olinger, of Chapel Hill.
The family wishes to thank the medical staff and employees of Quail Haven for their wonderful care during her 11-year residency. The family also thanks her beloved caregivers, Iris Duvall and Barbara Haire.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Eureka Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 2185 Farm Life School Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.