Alice Enmeier

Alice Marie Enmeier, 92, of Whispering Pines, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m. at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Alice was born July 30, 1929, in Connecticut to the late Robert and Alice Maynard Grosch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Irvin George Enmeier; son, Stephen; sisters, Dorothy and Harriet; and brothers, Robert and Harold. She enjoyed a career caring for her family and was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and grandmother and will certainly be missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Elizabeth Susek, of Southern Pines; sister, Carol Lee Slamka, of Michigan; and grandsons, Stephen David Susek and Paul Wesley Susek.
Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.