Alfred Ray Thomas, 93 years old, passed away peacefully in his home in Carthage Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
Mr. Thomas was born July 27, 1927, in Montgomery County. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in World War II and worked 30 years as a textile worker at J.P. Stevens.
Alfred Thomas was preceded in death by his loving wife Gladys Ruth Williams Thomas; his four brothers, Charlie, Alton, Pete, and James David “JD” Thomas; and sister, Ruby Thomas Hicks. He was also preceded in death by his son, Stephen Ray Thomas; and grandchild, Christopher Thomas.
He is survived by his two daughters, Lois Thomas McCorquodale, of Hope Mills, and Mary Thomas, of Carthage; his son, James David Thomas, of West End; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his special friend, Carolyn Hillard, of Seven Lakes.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. before the service. Interment will follow in West End Cemetery, Knox Lane and N.C. 211, West End.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 27374. All thanks to this group for taking such good care of Alfred Thomas.
