Alfred Gregson Chiswell Jr., a native of Southern Pines, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Port Townsend, Wash., at the age of 77.
He is survived by his wife, Maureen Lund Chiswell, of Port Townsend; his daughter, Charlotte Amalie Chiswell Dries, and son-in-law, Andrew Dries, of Dumfries, Va.; his son, Thomas J. Chiswell, of Vancouver, Wash.; his sister, Janet Chiswell Pittard and brother-in-law Louis Pittard, of West Jefferson; and his brother, David B. Chiswell, of West Jefferson.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Witherspoon Chiswell and father, Alfred Gregson Chiswell.
Alfred lived in Port Townsend for 21 years. He was active in community work as director and board member of the Coast Artillery Museum at Fort Worden State Park. He was awarded the volunteer of the year award and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 by the Washington State Parks. He was a former member, as well as board member of the Council on America’s Military Past (CAMP) and the Coast Defense Study Group. He also was associated with the Fortress Study Group and was a member of the American Legion Post 26 in Port Townsend.
He was an active member of Emanuel Episcopal Church while growing up in Southern Pines and graduated from Southern Pines High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, achieving the rank of captain. During his military service he received two Bronze Stars and a U.S. Army Commendation Medal. He traveled extensively in his career as a telecommunications engineer, including Europe, South America, Saudi Arabia and China.