Our darling girl Alexandra “Alex” Blair Adams passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at UNC Hospice Home, immersed in the music she loved sent by the friends she loved and who loved her. She was 38 years old.
Beautiful and radiant, Alex touched everyone she met. Teacher Alex experienced something so few do — she loved her job. She entertained friends and family with stories of her little charges at Branches Community School. She loved good books, knitting baby blankets for all her friends, cheesy Christmas movies, a good craft beer, water bottles of all shapes and sizes, the color purple and of course, shoes!
A graduate of Montgomery Community College with an Associate of Art degree in pottery, she took her artistic touch way beyond the beautiful bowls and mugs she made. Her house and her classroom all benefited from her artistic eye. A celebration of her life is planned for a later date when we can sing, dance and eat good food without social distancing and masks.
Alex is survived by her parents, Ron and Jo Ann; brother, Reese; a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; godchildren, Mason Ravelli and his beautiful little sister, Merritt; and “the worst puppy ever,” Mavis.
If you wish to honor Alex’s memory two scholarships have been created: The Alexandra Blair Adams Endowed Scholarship at Montgomery Community College Foundation, 1011 Page St., Troy NC 27371 and The Teacher Alex Forever Fund at Branches Community School, 903 Broad St., Durham NC 27705.
You are also welcome to simply do someone a kindness and think of her.
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service is assisting the family.