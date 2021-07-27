Alberta V. Settzo, of Pinehurst, passed away at home Friday, July 23, 2021.
Born in Hudson, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Olive White Vesperman. Alberta was a graduate of Beaver High School (Pa.) and the University of Buffalo, earning a B.S. degree in mathematics. She was a devoted wife and mother. In addition, she used her talents as a Girl Scout leader, literacy tutor and volunteer in many community organizations. In Pinehurst, she was a longtime golfer with the Midland Ladies and enjoyed bowling with a local league. She was an active member of Christian Science congregations in Corning, N.Y.; Bradford, Pa.; Raleigh and Pinehurst.
In addition to her parents, Alberta was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert John Settzo; a sister, Marie Wilson; and a brother, Carl Vesperman Jr.
Surviving her are two daughters, Lynne Emerson (Frederick), of Leland, and Karen Parker (Gregg), of Maryville, Tenn.; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care Inc., 1500 W. Indiana Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387; or Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Sandhills Branch, 195 Sandy Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387. Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
