Albert Eugene “Gene” Seawell, 94, a lifelong resident of Glendon, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home.
Gene was born Jan. 24, 1927, to the late Hulen and Effie Ethel Hughes Seawell. He served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II, and worked in Robbins Mill for many years. He also did carpentry work, and later in life enjoyed working as a maintenance supervisor with Pine Needles Golf Resort.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Russell Seawell; a sister, Catherine Shields; and brothers, Robert, Henry, Gurney and Ray.
He is survived by his children, Albert Seawell and wife, Carolyn, of Carthage, Lois Hendrickson and husband, Ed, of Sugar Grove, Va., Eddie Seawell and wife, Melissa, of Cameron; sister, Helen Thomas, of Olivia; brother, Floyd Seawell, of Carthage; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cool Springs United Methodist Church cemetery, conducted by Pastor Eugene Ussery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in his honor to the American Heart Association.
