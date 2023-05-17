Alana J. Peek May 17, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alana Peek Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alana J. Peek, 35, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at Hospice House, in Pinehurst.Born Dec. 30, 1987, Alana was a 2006 graduate of Union Pines High School.She is survived by her mother, Lana Peek; father, Frank Keith; sister, Christy Tondeur; her children, Alonyo and Luana; and a host of family and friends. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. at True Life Ministries, 30141 Aberdeen Road, Wagram.In lieu of flowers, monetary donations for Alana’s children may be sent to Lana Peek, P.O. Box 994, Aberdeen, NC 28315 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed., May 17, 2023 Calendar May 17 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Wed, May 17, 2023 May 17 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Wed, May 17, 2023 May 18 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Thu, May 18, 2023 May 18 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Thu, May 18, 2023 May 19 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Fri, May 19, 2023