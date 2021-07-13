Alan L. Bailar

Alan Lee Bailar, 70, formerly of Troy and Rosewood, Ohio, passed away early Saturday morning, July 10, 2021, in Pinehurst, after living courageously with Parkinson’s disease for eight years.
Alan was born Aug. 2, 1950, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Donald and Mary Jane (Engelhaupt) Bailar. Growing up on the family farm in the countryside, Alan cherished his childhood full of laughter, love and open space to run free and explore. On Oct. 20, 1973, at Rosewood United Methodist Church, in Rosewood, Ohio, Alan was wed to the love of his life, Pamela (Willis) Bailar.
Alan is survived by his wife and three children and one son-in-law, Joshua Bailar, of Vancouver, British Columbia: Nathan Bailar, of Raleigh, and MaryBeth Bailar, Heath and Daniel Heath, of Whispering Pines. Alan was a proud Papa to his adoring grandson, Arlo Greyson Heath, who shares his birthday. Also surviving are Alan’s two brothers and one sister-in-law: Gary Bailar, of St. Paris, Ohio, and Kurt and Patti Bailar, of Rosewood, Ohio.
Alan was a 1968 graduate of Graham Local High School in St. Paris, Ohio. He attained a bachelor’s degree in biology at Urbana University in 1972, and he later completed a master’s degree in education at the University of Dayton in 1990. For 35 years, Alan was a devoted teacher at Fort Loramie High School in Fort Loramie, Ohio, where he shared his passion for science and learning with hundreds of high school students he taught in his biology and life sciences classes. Alan’s commitment to his students’ success and well-being extended beyond their years in high school. He maintained mentorships and friendships with countless graduates and colleagues well after retiring in 2009, and throughout the remainder of his life.
Alongside his career in teaching, Alan loved working as a farmer on the Bailar family farm in partnership with his brother, Kurt, for over 40 years.
Alan was a member of Rosewood United Methodist Church in Rosewood, Ohio, and Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church in Tipp City, Ohio. He served in many capacities over the years, including Sunday School teacher, Communion steward, church board member, and church food pantry volunteer. He also valued supporting additional charitable causes, including WorldVision, through which he sponsored children in impoverished nations.
Alan loved music, being in nature, spending time with family and friends, and following his favorite sports teams, the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Alan lived life with humility, gratitude, and a kind and open heart. He worked hard, laughed daily, and loved fully.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie, Ohio, with Deacon Aspirant Matthew Paulus presiding. Interment will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Rosewood, Ohio. Friends may call Friday 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.
Memorials may be made to My World Vision, at mycause.worldvision.org/campaign/Bailar. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.