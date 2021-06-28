Alan E. Comer

Alan Edward Comer, 65, of Eagle Springs, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Eagle Springs United Methodist Church, with Brother Steve Albert officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Briggs-Candor Funeral Home and other times at the residence of his daughter, Amanda Byrd, 480 Robert Road, Jackson Springs.
Born Sept. 8, 1955, in Moore County, he was the son of Reece and Louree Bailey Comer. He was a heavy equipment mechanic and a farmer. Alan loved his grandchildren, and it was often said about him that he never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Annette Harmon Comer of the home; son, Reece Comer (Christina), of Eagle Springs; daughter, Amanda Comer Byrd (Timothy), of Jackson Springs; brother, Dossa Comer (Diana), of Jacksonville; three brothers-in-law, Benny Harmon (Joan), Frankie Harmon (Mary), and Bobby Harmon (Jan); sister-in-law, Debbie Harmon Hinson; four grandchildren, Isabella Byrd, Wyatt Byrd, Michael Comer and Christopher Comer; and several nieces and nephews.
Briggs-Candor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
