Adelaide Chemery, of Southern Pines, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the age of 96. Skilled guidance from nurses at First Health Hospice enabled her son, Peter Chemery, and Peter’s wife, Amy Hungerford, to arrive in time to spend the afternoon of the prior day at her bedside. She passed early the next morning, peacefully, in her room at The Coventry at Saint Joseph of the Pines.
Adelaide and her husband, Frank Chemery, moved to Whispering Pines in 1980, following his retirement. She enjoyed an active life of golf, the practice of her faith at Sacred Heart parish in Pinehurst, the company of a wide circle of friends, and active service in the community. She volunteered every week feeding patients at St Joseph’s Hospital, then operated by the Sisters of Providence and long before its transformation into the present St. Joseph of the Pines Retirement Community. She and Frank both served as Eucharistic ministers and brought Communion to patients at what is now FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital every Sunday. She also worked in the Coalition’s thrift shop in Southern Pines for many years.
Adelaide is survived by her daughter, Nancy Chemery, who resides in the Seattle area; her son, Peter Chemery, and daughter-in-law, Amy Hungerford; plus two grandchildren, Clare and Cyrus Chemery. Peter, Amy, Clare and Cyrus all live in New Haven, Conn.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Belle Meade Monday, March 14, at 10 a.m. Adelaide will be remembered at Mass in the Pine Knoll chapel the next day, Tuesday, March 15, at 9 a.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.