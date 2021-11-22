Aaron J. Pies

Aaron James Pies, 23, of Carthage, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, after a long courageous battle with liver cancer.
A visitation open to the public will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Cox Memorial Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.
A private celebration of life will be held Sunday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Charles E. King and Pastor Brian Dillman officiating.
Aaron was born March 10, 1998, in Moore County and was a member of Spout Springs Church of Christ in Cameron. He graduated with honors from Union Pines High School in 2016. He attended Sandhills Community College and received an associate degree in science in 2018, earned an associate degree in applied science architectural technology and applied science civil engineering technology in 2020.
Aaron never complained despite his illness and always maintained a strong faith and a positive attitude. He never gave up and was a great inspiration to everyone. Aaron had a very kind and gentle spirit. Everyone who knew him loved him dearly. He will forever hold a place in the hearts of many people. Aaron will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving and proud parents, James “Jim” and Kathy Pies; brother, Seth T. Pies, of Carthage; aunts and uncles, David and Brenda Pies, of Charlotte, Michael and Lilias Pies, of Pinebluff, Brian and Jessica Pies, of Crains Creek, LaDean Seago, of Southern Pines, Debbie and Chip King, of Pineola, Steve and Linda Lynn, of Carthage, Stanley and Kim Lynn, of Pinebluff, Chris Lynn; and numerous cousins.
The family would like to thank everyone for the prayers and love shown to Aaron and our family over the years.
The family request no flowers; donations may be made to Aaron Pies Memorial Fund, at 148 Lees Branch Drive, Carthage, NC 28327.
Condolences may be made at www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.