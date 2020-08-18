A. Ronald Davis
Anthony Ronald Davis, 58, of Seven Lakes, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Ronald was born in Fayetteville to the late Thomas and Helen Davis. Ronald graduated from Hoke County High School and attended Louisburg College. He joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country for 24 years. He married his wife Kathleen (Landry), in 1985 in Groton, Conn.
Ronald spent time traveling the world and serving his country as an aerographer’s mate. After retiring from the United States Navy as a chief petty officer in 2006 from Pensacola, Fla., he moved to Seven Lakes. He worked at Interior Systems.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Kathleen; his daughter, Alissa; his grandson (and best bud), Drake; aunts, Nora “Diddle” Meismer and Ruth Scott; and many cousins.
He was predeceased by his mother, Helen; grandparents, Heywood and Daisy Treadwell; aunt, Louise Morris; and uncle, Gordon Treadwell.
Ronald was a devoted husband and father. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending quality time with his family.
A funeral will be scheduled at a later date.
Ronald’s family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Duke and the Duke Adult BloodMarrow Transplant Clinic.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Leukemia Society, P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC, 20090-8018 or online at www.LLS.Org
