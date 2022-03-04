Zona Laidlaw, 77, passed away peacefully, in the loving arms of her family, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in her home, in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Zona was born Jan. 5, 1945, in Clarendon, Jamaica, W.I., and was the daughter of late Embden Dixon and Hermine Chin Gould, age 94. She attended Queen’s School and met her beloved husband, Garth Laidlaw, at the age of 17.
After emigrating to the U.S., they married in New York. in 1964. During Garth’s medical training and practice, the Laidlaws lived in the Bronx, Washington, D.C, and Rochester, N.Y. They retired in Pinehurst.
Zona is survived by her husband of 56 years, Garth; her mother Hermine; her sister, Audrey (her husband Richard); her two sons, Phillip (his wife Natalie), Nicholas (his wife Tanya); and her four grandchildren, Zachary, Nikkita, Zander and Mari, whom were her greatest joy.
Zona started her career as a medical researcher in Albert Einstein University. While raising her children, she became an effective office manager for Garth’s medical practice. She was an accomplished artist (painter), an enthusiastic gardener and avid tennis player.
The Laidlaws have resided in the Pinehurst community for the last 20 years. They have been active members of Pinehurst Country Club, and patrons of charitable organizations, such as the Clara McLean Hospitality House, in Pinehurst.
Zona’s extraordinary accomplishments were accentuated by her outstanding qualities as a human being: a loving devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, sister-in-law and aunt. She cultivated the garden of family.
Her physical beauty was complemented by her inner beauty. Zona had many loyal friends. Those who knew Zona invariably concluded “she would give her last for those she loved.” Zona’s intrepid courage manifested itself to her last breath, admonishing to “be happy, not shed tears and live life to its fullest extent” as she exemplified in her life. Zona will be sorely missed and will live in our hearts for generations to come.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 7, at Pinehurst No. 9. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Zona’s memory to Clara McLean Hospitality House, in Pinehurst, at www.firsthealth.org/foundation-of-firsthealth/make-a-donation, or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, at www.dana-farber.org/how-you-can-help/ways-to-give/.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
