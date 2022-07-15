Z. Vivian Evans

Zettie Vivian Prim Evans, 91, of Carthage, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home with her family beside her.
A native of Yadkin County, she was a daughter of the late Jesse and Nina Poindexter Prim. Vivian moved to Moore County in 1957, and retired from J.P. Stevens after working 35 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tildon Evans; brothers, Carl Prim, Wayne Prim and Sam Prim; sister, Connie Williams; and a grandson, Daniel Evans.
She is survived by her sons, T. Franklin Evans Jr. and wife, Debbie, of Carthage, Dan Evans and wife, Pam, of Carthage; two grandchildren, Lisa Neal and husband, Ken, of Carthage, and Jennifer Moore and husband, Jon, of Carthage; two great-grandsons, Jay and Avery Neal; and sisters, Polly Smith, of Carthage, and Velma McLauchlan, of Randleman.
Vivian was a true southern, Christian woman – full of beauty and grace. She was a kind, gentle soul who had the biggest heart, and was affectionately called “Miss Vivian” by so many that knew her. She loved her family very deeply and was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. Vivian also loved quilting, gardening, watching Carolina Tarheel basketball games, and was well known for her handmade longleaf pine needle baskets.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, July 17, at Eureka Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Services are entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home.
