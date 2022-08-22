Woodrow F. Adkins

Woodrow Franklin Adkins, 80, of Southern Pines, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.
He was born March 3, 1942, in West Virginia, to the late Woodrow Wilson Adkins and Evie Adkins. Woodrow was raised in West Virginia by his mother, Evie, and stepfather, Oley, before settling in North Carolina.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He retired from the NC State Employees.
Woodrow was an honorable man that always provided for his family. He enjoyed coaching and put many hours into developing and mentoring youth athletes to become better people. He could fix about anything and was quite the handyman around his home. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson any chance he had but, mostly, he enjoyed time with his wife and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Barry; and two sisters, Cathy and Ann.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy Jean Adkins; two children, Stephanie Adkins (Yosef) and Timothy Adkins (Stacey); four grandchildren, Amber, Bryce, Brock and Chase; also survived by many of the Burger/Adkins nieces and nephews, and stepsisters and brothers. Woodrow was looking forward to becoming a great-grandfather in December to baby Royal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.