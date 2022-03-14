Winferd Cox

Winferd (Billy) Cox, 85, of Aberdeen, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst.
He served in the National Guard of North Carolina as a Reservist, then he served in the United States Navy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Cox; both parents, Charles and Reba Cox; his siblings, Sarah, Buddy, Mary Ann and Johnny; and one great grandson, Rylan Bibey.
He is survived by two daughters, Frankie Cox Colasacco, of Aberdeen, and Lynn Cox Bibey (William), of Bristol, Tenn; a grandson, Michael Bibey (Tyndall), of Carthage; a granddaughter, Jennifer Bibey Bryant (DJ), of Vass; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at Ashley Heights Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, March 20, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Dr. David Boroughs officiating.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.