Wilma Moore Davis, 94, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Wilma was born in Moore County, a daughter of the late Rancie Lee Moore and Nora Scott Moore. She was a member of the graduating class of 1947 at Westmoore High School. Wilma was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and memaw.
She was thought of by many in the community as a second mother or grandmother to them. Wilma was a homemaker who loved to care for her family and home. Her home was a welcoming and “fun” place for all of her family and friends.
Wilma was a member of Needhams Grove Baptist Church and a wonderful example of a Christian mother. She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, quilting and is remembered for her wonderful cakes.
In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Lealon Davis; daughters, Sylvia Gail Davis, Lynn Davis; grandson, Shane Stewart; siblings, Louise Maness, Rancie “Bud” Moore Jr., Dee Moore, Howard Moore, Paul Moore, Roy Moore and Marvin Moore.
Surviving are her children, Cathy Brown and husband, David, of Troy, Nora Wright and husband, Roy, of Seagrove, and Janet Flinchum and husband, Mickey, of Seagrove; siblings, Betty Garner, Valleen Maness; grandchildren, Scottie Brown, Ryan Brown, Randy Wallace, Roy Wright Jr., Maranda Britt, Jake Flinchum; great-grandchildren, Trad, Holden, Josh, Ethan, Carly, Harlin, Dana; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m., Wednesday Oct. 19, at Dover Baptist Church, with Pastor Steven Maness officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Dover Baptist Church, 2527 Dover Church Road, Seagrove, NC 27341, and/or Needhams Grove Baptist Church, 359 Needham Grove Road, Seagrove, NC 27341.
Kennedy Funeral Home is assisting the Davis Family.
