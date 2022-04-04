Wilma D. Green

Wilma Deloris Waddell Green, 85, of Southern Pines, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
She is survived by her husband, William C. Green; children, Maurice Waddell (Sylvia), Alicia Green, and Towana Green Hartfield (Fredrick); two grandchildren, Ashley Waddell Gantt (Merrell) and Andre Waddell (Danyella); four grandchildren, London and Landon Waddell, and Reagan and Ramsey Gantt; sisters-in law, Evelyn and Carol Waddell; her beloved caregiver, Belinda Chisholm; and grand dogs, Neeko and Boghi Waddell Green Hartfield.
A public viewing will be held Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m. to 12 noon, at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 1002 North Sandhills Blvd, Aberdeen. A celebration of life will immediately follow at 12 noon, at the same location.
Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, in Southern Pines.
Online condolences can be made at www.simonfuneralhome.com.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
