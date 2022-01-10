Wilma Alsup, 95, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Ashley Heights Baptist Church, with Dr. David Boroughs officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., before the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Ashley Heights cemetery.
Mrs. Alsup was a devoted long time member of Ashley Heights Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. She loved her church family and spent much time with her prayer partner, Dr. Myra Hall. One of her favorite sayings to share was, “God loves you and so do I!”
She is survived by a son, Arthur Colborn, of Aberdeen; a daughter ,Vana Miller, of Mustang, Okla.; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri DeLance.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
