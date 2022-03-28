Willie M. Barry

Willie Mae Barry, 85, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Pinehurst.
Willie Mae was born July 27, 1936, in Aberdeen, to the late William Brinkley Finch and Bonnie Yates Finch, whom both preceded her in death.
Playing the organ and piano in church were what made Wille Mae the happiest, although knitting was not far behind. Willie Mae loved her church family and whenever the church doors were open, she would be there helping in any capacity needed. Singing in the church choir also gave her a special feeling.
Eating out was her favorite pastime (Johns BBQ was her favorite), and she would also strive to look her best. Visiting her hairdresser at Pinehurst Rehab was a special treat that she looked forward at least once a month. Sweets and sugary snacks were what she asked for the most during her last couple years. Those close to her would visit and bring Coca-Cola, Baby Ruth candy bars and any kind of potato chips. Every once in a while, she would make a special request for KFC, which better suited her palate rather than the nursing home food.
Her friends would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful staff and caregivers of Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, her home for the last few years of her life. She made a friend for life with her roommate, Elaine, and Elaine’s niece, Kay.
A memorial service will be held at her home church, Aberdeen First Pentecostal Holiness Church, in Aberdeen, on Wednesday, March 30, at 2 p.m. A visitation will precede the service from 1-2 p.m., at the same location. A burial at Bethesda Cemetery, in Aberdeen, will follow the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
