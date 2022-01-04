Willie Clark, 92, of Hempstead, N.Y., formerly of the Jackson Hamlet community in Aberdeen, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, Conn.
Mr. Clark was a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his children, Doreen Carter and Reginald Dawkins; first cousins, Flora Russ, Sarah K. McRae, Cecily Bradley, and Charles Williams; and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m., St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 198 Gaines St., Aberdeen. A walk-through viewing will be held immediately proceeding the service, from noon to 1 p.m., at the church. Face masks and social distancing are required for these indoor events. Interment will be at Jackson Hamlet Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can made to the Berkley School Reunion Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1242, Aberdeen, NC 28315.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.