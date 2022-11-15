William T. Shore Sr.

William (Bill) Thomas Shore Sr., 98, died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at his home in Southern Pines. Bill was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was born on April 2, 1924, in Winston-Salem, to Walter A. and Mary K. Shore. He attended Reynolds High School, where he met Anne, the love of his life, in 1941. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946. Bill graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1948, where he helped to restart the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He and Anne married in 1949. They moved to Southern Pines in 1956, where they quickly became involved in the community.
Bill was active in Emmanuel Episcopal Church for many years, serving as senior warden, junior warden and a Sunday School teacher. He helped organize the Southern Pines Chamber of Commerce, where he served as an officer and director.
Bill was a business owner of Parkway Cleaners until he joined A. B. Hardee in the development of Whispering Pines, soon becoming the sales manager and vice president of Whispering Pines. He was instrumental in the development of Lake Surf, now Woodlake. In 1975, he left WP and began Shore and Holt Realty and Shore Construction Company.
Bill was well known in the community for his roses and he shared his expertise with others through the gardens at Weymouth Center, Clara McLean House and FirstHealth Hospice House. Many referred to him as "The Rose Man" and he often spoke at local clubs and organizations.
Bill was a charter member of the Men's Garden Club of Southern Pines, which became the Sandhills Garden Society. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, an avid golfer and a die-hard Tar Heel.
He is survived by his loving wife, Anne Baldwin Shore, of 73 years; his children, Susan and Lonnie McNeil, Stuart and BJ Shore and Michael Shore; his grandchildren, Russell Shore, John and Suda McNeil, Tim and Cecily McNeil, Mary Beth and Aaron Murphy, Emily and Pat Silvola, Peter Shore, Margeaux Shore, Jacob Shore, Paul Shore and Luke Shore; great-grandchildren, Brendan, Kendall, Layne, Nova, Zmya, Ethan, Wills and Frazier.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter A. Shore Jr.; and his eldest son, William Thomas Shore Jr.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m., in the Grand Hall at Penick Village, in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Penick Village Foundation Benevolent Assistance Fund, or FirstHealth of the Carolinas Building the Dream Cancer Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.