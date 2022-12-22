William S. Saulsbury

William “Bill” Snyder Saulsbury, 72, of Pinehurst, passed away at his home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Born in State College, Pa., he was the son of the late Edward and Barbara Ann Saulsbury. As a young man, Bill’s family moved to Delaware. After high school graduation, he joined the international group “Up With People,” traveling the world and helping those in need. Eventually he taught English at the school of Berlitz in Madrid, Spain, where he met Mercedes Garcia–Ontiveros.
They married on Dec. 29, 1971, and soon started a family after returning to America. He and his wife worked at Governor Bacon, while he also earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware. Bill worked in the poultry industry for many years. His last years of service were with Mountaire Farms as director of technical services.
Bill’s personality was larger than life. He loved giving back to his community, working in his yard, tending to his beautiful gardens, photography, entertaining at his home and many other hobbies. One of his favorite charities/community events was Project Santa.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward; mother, Barbara; and brother, Eddie.
He is survived by his wife, Mercedes Saulsbury; son, William “Joe” Saulsbury; and daughter, Mercedes Anne Saulsbury. He is also survived by his brother, John “Bobby” Saulsbury (Linda); his niece, Diana; nephew, JD Maull; grand-nieces, Jaidyn and Gabriel “Gabby.” He also leaves behind his faithful companion, Shadow, his beloved black lab, and the late Nyla.
A burial will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
