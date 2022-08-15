William R. Woodruff

William (Bill) Robert Woodruff, 93, was born Sept. 8, 1928, to Catherine Ross Woodruff and Samuel Woodruff and passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.
He is survived by his loving wife Barbara; his son, Robert (Marie); daughter, Linda (Chester); his grandchildren, Amie McGrady, Anna (Yusuf) Azim and Samuel Woodruff; and his nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved very much.
Bill served with honor in the United States Navy and was awarded the Victory World War II Medal in 1948. Following his military service, Bill worked in a number of roles, including at Wright Aeronautics and Hayes Corporation, until he joined Associated Boiler Line Equipment (ABLE) Company, an industrial boiler service company, as a partner in 1972.
After retiring in 1991, Bill and Barbara moved to Whispering Pines, in 1993, where they enjoyed many years of fun, friendship and golf.
When asked to describe the more memorable moments of his life, Bill described marrying Barbara as “the highlight.” They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in April.
Bill’s advice to all for a long and happy life – “Don’t give up.”
The family wishes to especially thank Lorraine and all the caregivers at FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, in West End, for their loving care of Bill.
At Bill’s request, there will be no service.
Memorials can be made in Bill’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
