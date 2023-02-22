William P. Benner II

William Penn Benner II, who went by Penn, born in Troy, on June 24, 1944, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, after a long battle with renal disease and other health issues.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia (Patti) Welch Benner, of Coats; son, Will and daughter-in-law, Jennifer, and grandchildren, Abigail and Payton, of Sophia; nieces, Vivian Benner Diggs, of Carthage, and Martha Benner Turner, of Greensboro: and nephew, Larry Campbell, of Nyack, N.Y., as well as others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Glenn and Flossie Cole Benner; and older siblings, Robert Lee Benner and Glyndora Benner Campbell.
Penn grew up in Carthage, went to Campbell University, and then studied computer programming at Alamance Tech. He lived in Burlington for a time, before moving to Florida and, later, Virginia, before returning to North Carolina to live in Hope Mills. He then settled in Coats and lived there for the last 32 years of his life. He held a number of jobs over the years. He was perhaps most proud of his computer programming work on the first generation Biomedical Laboratories (now Labcorp) data management system, but he also was a licensed pilot for a time. He spent the latter part of his working life driving 18-wheeler trucks for various companies and buses for N.C. State.
