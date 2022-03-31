William Martin Thorpe, 90, born Dec. 16, 1931, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, after a recent surgery.
He joined the United States Air Force at 18, serving in both Vietnam and Korea, where he earned a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He believed everyone has value and never met a stranger.
Friends will be received at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines, Friday, April 1, 5-7 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at Aberdeen First Baptist Church on Saturday, April 2, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Eastside Cemetery, Rockingham, with full military honors.
Bill is survived by his son, Bryce Thorpe (Merralee); daughter, Annette Hyder (Donnie); and his seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, one son, one brother, two sisters and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Warrior 180 Foundation, at https://warrior180.org/.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
