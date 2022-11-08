William M. Marion

William “Bill” Millard Marion, 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. A Moore County native, Bill was born on Feb. 2, 1945, to the late Roy Leonard and Helen Marion.
Known for his wit and intelligence, he was a fun and engaging person to be around and was quick to share a joke. He was often seen in Western shirts and his cowboy hat. He was quick to strike up a conversation with a stranger, but walk away as friends.
A man of varied interests, he loved collecting electronics and old phones, and repairing tube radios. He was part of a model RC plane club in Cameron. He loved sci-fi books and Westerns, and read hundreds of books throughout his life.
His greatest passion was his family, who have fond memories of creek fishing with homemade fishing poles, camping at Jordan Lake and enjoying the outdoors. Above all hobbies, paragliding brought him the most joy! He lived to fly and it brought him the most exhilarating memories that he was able to relive until the very end. Next to his wife, flying was the love of his life. To understand his love of flying, please take a moment to read the poem, “Impressions of a Pilot,” by Gary C. Stoker.
Bill was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Roy Leonard Marion.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Debra “Debbie” Marion, sons: Rodney Marion and husband, Allen Wilson, of Raleigh, Vernon Marion, of Sanford; Chris Marion and wife, Tanya, of Chapin, S.C.; Brent Marion and wife, Brandi, of New Bern; Brandon Marion, of Carthage; daughter, Meranda Marion and husband, Landon Sester, of Mary Esther, Fla.; and sister, Pamela Darnell and husband, Jerry, of Seagrove. He will be dearly missed by his 12 grandchildren, one great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill’s quick wit and mischievous grin will be missed by his family and many friends. The family especially appreciates the diligent care and support the nurses and staff at FirstHealth Hospice gave to Bill and his wife. They would also like to thank Mabry’s Home Medical of Pinehurst, for their timely services.
Please join the family at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, 402 Saunders St., Carthage, for a visitation on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Marion family.
