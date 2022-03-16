William M. Garner

William Mitchell Garner, 73 of Eastwood, passed on Monday, March 14, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.

Mr. Garner was born Oct. 4, 1948, in Moore County, to the late Lanie Esten Garner and Pauline Louise (Hartsell) Garner. He attended Pinehurst High School and was also a member of the Eastwood Fire Department. Mitchell joined the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, with two tours in Vietnam, he returned home and married Gayle Griffith on Aug. 13, 1972, his wife of 49 years.

Mitchell later worked alongside his father as a professional landscaper with Diamondhead Corporation, who at the time owned Pinehurst. He was grounds manager at the Pinehurst Country Club, also working at Pinehurst National and the County Club of North Carolina. His career spanned over 40 years. He loved spending time outdoors and with mother nature.

He is survived by his wife, Dana Gayle Griffith Garner; a daughter, Denise Grandolfo, of Eastwood; son, William Mitchell Garner Jr., of Eastwood; brother, Wade Garner, of Eastwood; sister, Diane Aldridge and husband, Danny, of Eastwood; two grandchildren, Shelby and Madison Grandolfo, of Eastwood; two sister-in-laws, Sherry Miller, of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Susie Greene, of Aberdeen; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, March 19, at Boles Funeral Home, in Pinehurst. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, March 20, at Culdee Presbyterian Church in Eastwood, with Pastor Jimmy Coxe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mitchell Garner to the Disabled Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301,or the Moore County Humane Society, P.O. Box 203, Southern Pines, NC 28388.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

