William M. Doerr, 92, of White Lake, Mich., passed away peacefully, in his sleep, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, William E. (Linda) Doerr, Michael R. Doerr, Barbara L. Doerr and Thomas O. (Noushin) Doerr; his five grandchildren, Lindsay Roberts, Michael Doerr, Rachel (David) Bodanyi, Kiley (Nicholas) Pointer and Matthew Girolami; his nine great-grandchildren, Hailey, Lake, Levi, Layla, Mason, Madelyn, Lazarus, Kingston and Juniper; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
William was born July 29, 1930, the son of William and Edith (Reese) Doerr in Kenmore, N.Y., where he amassed several high school athletic awards. He and his wife Luanne (Voorheis) were married in 1953, and shared 45 wonderful years together until Luanne’s passing in 1998.
After attending West Point Academy, William served his country as a civil engineer and was proud of his role in the modernization of Dover Air Force Base. Shortly after his honorable discharge, William began working as an engineer at Chrysler. He was a major contributor in the development of the first minivan, and retired as chief engineer of the minivan platform, in 1988, to spend more time with his loving family.
During many retirement years in Pinehurst, he was active in competitive tennis, recreational golf and as a eucharistic minister volunteering at the local hospital. Prior to, and then again after living in North Carolina, William was an active parishioner at St. Patrick Catholic Church in White Lake, Mich., and held his Catholic faith very closely. In his free time, he could always be found near a tennis court, golf course, on a boat, or instructing youth some of the finer aspects of many sports. He was a wonderful man who will be greatly missed.
William was preceded in death by his parents, William and Edith; his loving wife, Luanne; his sister, Edith; and his brother, Robert.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may consider contributions in William's memory to the Alzheimer's Association.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 1, 4 to 8 p.m., at Elton Black and Son Funeral Home, in White Lake, Mich.
A funeral mass will be held Friday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9086 Hutchins Road, White Lake, Mich. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, in Waterford, Mich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.