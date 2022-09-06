William Max Boeger, 82, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Born in Stamford, Conn., on April 20, 1940, he was the son of Max Ludwig (Boge) and Marguerite Farrell Boeger. Bill graduated Stamford High School (1958) and attending Mondell Institute of Design, NYC (1960). His career as a mechanical engineer lasted into 1978, and while vacationing on Nantucket, he met a family whose living was that of a chimney sweep. Within the year, Bill started Max the Chimney Sweep in (Trumbull, Conn). In 1987, Bill and Joan relocated to North Carolina and Sandhills Chimney Service was born (1990). Both businesses are owned and operated by family.
Bill loved to golf, travel and garden. As a young man he caddied at local, private and municipal clubs in Connecticut and the surrounding area. Moving to Pinehurst in 1989, Bill was a member of the Pinehurst Country Club Men’s Club and met many extraordinary golfers. There was always a game waiting for him.
Travel took Bill and Joan up and down the East Coast, trips to state parks throughout the U.S., and cruises on the Mediterranean, the Hawaiian Islands and the eastern Caribbean (especially St. Bart’s) with his wife. Bill also loved spending time in his yard tending to his plants and caring for his property.
Bill had a deep love for his family and friends. Those were his happiest days, spending time, listening and experiencing these close relationships. His smile would light up the room. His sincere kindness, humility and love will be his legacy.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Joan Petersen Kerrigan Boeger (Sept. 2, 1978). He is also survived by five children; daughter, Lynda Boeger Williams and husband, Karl (of Ansonia, Conn.); sons, William M. Boeger Jr., and wife ,Sheila (of Carthage), Dan Boeger and wife, Kathleen (of Stamford, Conn.), Russell Max Boeger and wife, Teri, and Thomas Martin Boeger (of Aberdeen); grandchildren, Michael, Tyler, Nicole and Christian; plus one great-grandson, Justin. Other surviving family include Bill’s first wife, Mary Abruzzese Boeger ( Ansonia, Conn). Bill was predeceased in death by his parents and a younger brother, Peter.
Bill had requested to be cremated and the family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association are suggested.
