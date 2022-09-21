William “Bill” L. Pottle was born April 4, 1935, in Chicago, raised in Quincy, Ill., and was the son of Lewis W. Pottle and Clara Leary Pottle. He died May 10, 2022.
Bill graduated from Quincy High School in 1953, and attended the University of Texas, Quincy College and LaSalle Extension University. He served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. After serving with the Army at Fort Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, Bill made Anchorage his home.
Bill married Barbara A. (Baker) Pottle, also of Quincy, Ill., his wife of 65 years. They were married in Anchorage on April 6, 1957, two years before Alaska gained statehood, and there they raised their two children Randall M. Pottle and Steven L. Pottle.
After serving in various accounting positions in Anchorage for 10 years, including as controller of the Anchorage Daily Times, Bill joined New York Life Insurance Company in 1968, where he had a successful career of more than 30 years. With Barbara at his side as his office and sales manager, Bill achieved 15 years in New York Life’s highest production club, became a certified life underwriter and chartered financial consultant, and was the Anchorage office “Man of the Year” in 1983 and 1985. Bill also served as president and board member of nearly every life insurance and estate planning organization in Alaska, as well as Alaska Pacific Bancorp, Crown Realty, Anchorage Lions Club and Red Cross, and he volunteered at many organizations, such as the YMCA and Anchorage Hockey Association.
Bill and Barbara retired from New York Life in 1998 and spent 20 wonderful years in Pinehurst, enjoying golf, travel, family and friends. Bill was an avid sailor and he and Barbara sailed their own boat in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and South Pacific. Bill also enjoyed collecting Alaskan art and making fine wood furniture.
After Pinehurst, they resettled to Sun City, Ariz., where Barbara still lives.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Eloise Pottle Streett.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, and their two children; son, Randy Pottle, his wife, Suzanne Hennessy, and their children Sara Pottle and Ryan Pottle; and son, Steven Pottle, his wife, Miriam Dent, and their children David Pottle and Anne Catherine Pottle. Randy works for the state of California in Sacramento, Calif., and Steve is a retired partner of the law firm Alston and Bird LLP in Atlanta, Ga.
Bill will be buried in his hometown of Quincy, Ill.
Contributions in memory of Bill may be made to The Bright Focus Foundation.
Bill loved Irish blessings – “May you have love to share, health to spare and friends that care.”
Mr. Pottle had a private service with close family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.