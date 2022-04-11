William K. Wright

William Kenneth “Kenny” Wright, 77, of Aberdeen, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at UNC Medical Center, Chapel Hill. Kenny was born Dec. 17, 1944, in Mooresville, to the late James Wright and Rosie English Wright.
William, better known as “Kenny,” was an incredible man who adored his family. Kenny never knew a stranger a day of his life, he would befriend most anyone and everyone.
Most mornings you could find him at the corner store grabbing a coffee and cashing in on his scratch off winnings. Then he’d head out to Granny’s Donuts, with a Sundrop in hand, to grab donuts for his grandbabies. He loved running the roads! But more than anything he loved his grandbabies and they sure loved their “Papa”!
Kenny was the grill master and, I promise, you’d never taste a better pork chop! It’s no surprise that Kenny will be incredibly missed as he impacted so many during his life here on Earth.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Katie Oxendine Wright, of Aberdeen; his three daughters, Tonya Wright, of Raleigh, Tammy Hernandez (Marcel), of Aberdeen, and Kinsey Lane (Tony), of Aberdeen. He is also survived by three granddaughters, Jennifer Haywood (Justin), of Aberdeen, Miranda Barker (Bailey), of Aberdeen, and Kylee Lopez (Solomon), of Vass; and his great-grandchildren, Bella, Mila, Leia, Odin and Zoey; his brother, Charles Wright, of Pinebluff; and three brothers-in-law, Charles W. Oxendine, of Pinebluff, Buck Oxendine, of Roseland, and Weldon Oxendine, of Cameron.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Thompson; and a brother, Jimmy Wright.
A funeral will be held Wednesday, April 13, at 2 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home Chapel in Southern Pines, with Rev. Eugene Ussery officiating. Burial will follow at Pinebluff Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, Southern Pines.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
