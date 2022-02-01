William James “Jim” Reynolds, 77, of Aberdeen, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.
He was born Aug. 3, 1944, in Lumberton, to the late Peter James Reynolds and Mayvone Miller Welch. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He became a lineman for CP and L and dedicated many years of service before his retirement. He was an active member of the Masons and Shriners. Jim enjoyed working in his yard and being outdoors.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by one sister.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara Reynolds; one daughter, Pamela Jan Kerrick and her husband, Allan; and two grandchildren, Brendan and Justin Kerrick.
A visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 7, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines, with a service following at 2 p.m. Interment at Bethesda Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jim’s name to the Moore County Humane Society, 5355 N.C.22, Carthage, NC 28327.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
