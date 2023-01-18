William J. Marks

William Joseph Marks, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed away peacefully in his sleep, in Knoxville, Tenn., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the age of 91.
Bill was blessed with a loving family. He met his wife, Claire, on a blind date 67 years ago, and they were engaged and married a year later on July 7, 1957. They were blessed with three children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition, we are a very proud military family.
Bill and Claire resided in Pinehurst, for over 32 years, until recently when they moved to Tennessee to be closer to family. While living in Pinehurst, they enjoyed their retirement years traveling, fishing, watching Duke basketball and enjoying what Bill and Claire continued into their 80’s – playing golf.
Bill was a wonderful role model, who after serving in the United States Navy, he graduated from Temple University Business School with honors. Bill became very successful in his professional career instilling the values of honesty and hard work, which has continued and been passed down from generation to generation. His legacy will no doubt carry on forever.
The family is forever grateful to Morning Point of Hardin Valley, Tenn., and Avalon Hospice for the exceptional care, dignity and love provided.
A private service will take place Saturday, Jan. 21, at Pinelawn Memorial Park, in Southern Pines.
