William J. Huber

William John Huber, a longtime resident of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully, at his home, Monday, March 21, 2022, at the age of 85.
Bill was born in Philadelphia, to William Harry Huber and Sadie McMullin Parke Huber, on March 4,1937. He graduated from Drexel University on Aug. 12,1960, with a degree in engineering, and became a highly successful aerospace engineer for Boeing. Bill was instrumental in testing navigation systems on the Apollo 7, Apollo 11 (the Moon Walk) and Apollo 13 spacecrafts, to name a few.
Bill and his beloved wife, Judy, were married in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 24, 1970. They raised their family in Irvine, Calif., making memories racing sailboats, entertaining friends, ballroom dancing, rescuing animals, taking trips across the U.S. and traveling to Europe, Jamaica, Mexico and Catalina Island.
Bill and Judy retired to Pinehurst, in 1994, and built their dream home together for many more adventures. Bill was an avid golfer, proud member of the NRA and a political enthusiast.
Bill is survived by his cousin, William Robert Parke; children, Stephen Huber, Susan Simmons and Karen Posey, sons-in-law, David and Damion; grandsons, Noah, Caleb, Ryder and Jude; step-granddaughters, Desiree and Dana; and his beloved Labrador, Truman. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Judith Huber.
A funeral is planned Thursday, March 24, at 2 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. Burial will follow at Bethesda cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Bill’s lifelong love of animals can make donations to the Moore County Humane Society, P.O. Box 203. Southern Pines, NC 28388.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
