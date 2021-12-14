William Issace Lloyd, 73, a lifelong resident of Moore County, passed peacefully at his home on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
William was the son of the late Issac and Christina Henderson Lloyd. He was a hardworking man, having been a longtime employee of Carolina Power and Light, but his home and family were always his first priority. He was a man with a hard exterior around a caring and compassionate heart. Everyone who knew him, knew him by his smile and by his humming and dancing around in his kitchen.
William is survived by his daughters, Sabrina Newsome, husband, Bruce, and Amy Lloyd; and grandchildren, Lasha, Travon, Davon, Malik and Zryana. He is also survived by his former wife, Jocelyn Williams; great-grandchildren, ZaKarri, Daylan, Zahir and Elliana; and many siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the ceremony from 2 to 3 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
