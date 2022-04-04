William F. Odell

William F. Odell (Billy), coach and educator, passed peacefully Wednesday March 30, 2022. His loving wife, Mimi, was by his bedside at their home in Pinehurst. He was 80 years old. He will be remembered for his love of football, golf, sports and family.

Billy was born June 2, 1941, in Paul Smiths, N.Y., to the late Theresa and Charles Odell. His passion for sports was developed at Saranac Lake High School, where he excelled in football, track and baseball. He then attended Ithaca College, where he met his wife of 58 years, Mimi Cornish. Billy became the star running back of the Ithaca College football team. As a result,  he earned the most valuable player two years in a row, and was named to the 'Little All American" list. He also played in the 1963 Collegiate World Series in Omaha, Neb. He graduated with a master's degree in health, physical education and recreation. He was later inducted into both the Saranac Lake High School and Ithaca College Sports Hall of Fame for football and baseball.  

He worked in the New York state school system for 33 years, and finished out his career coaching football and teaching in Carmel Central School District before retiring in 1996.

He is survived by his loving wife Mimi; his three children, Kimberly Yedowitz (Joe), Kyle Odell (Lori) and Kristin Mordecki (Tony); his grandchildren, Conor, Sean, Julie, Joey, Brenna, Luke, Gracie, Daniel, Bryce, Kaylie and Kolby; along with his five siblings, Charles Earl Odell, Rosalie Martin, Mary Pryce, Esther Odell and Myra Rabideau. 

Billy passed after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice Foundation of First Health, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374, or The Foundation of FH – Rock Steady Boxing, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 (Fitness classes for people with Parkinson’s).

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. James the Apostle Church, in Carmel, N.Y., on June 11, at 11 a.m. His burial will be at a later date in Paul Smiths, N.Y. 

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

