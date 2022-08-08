William F. Davidson

William Flay Davidson, 96 of Raleigh, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his home.
He was born on May 8, 1926 in Bessemer City, to the late Isley and Tommie Davidson. Flay graduated from Milbrook High School in Raleigh.
He and his wife, Doris, owned and operated Southeastern Machine and Tool Inc., Davidson Machine and Fabrication Inc., and Magnevolt Inc., for over 50 years.
Flay enjoyed spending time and taking part in activities at their lake home at Kerr Lake. He was a member of The Broken Anchor Boat Club from 1965.
Flay proudly served in the U.S. Army, 314th Infantry, during World War II, where he received the Bronze Star for Valor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Doris Helen Davidson, in 2014; and one sister, Floye Allers.
He is survived by loving son, William Mark Davidson and his wife, Theresa, of Raleigh; and two grandchildren, Kathleen Megan Davidson and William Brian Davidson.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m., at Bethesda Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Flay’s name may be made to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4801 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27609.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
