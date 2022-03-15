William Dallman

William "Bill" Dallman went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the age of 92, at FirstHealth Hospice House, of Pinehurst, surrounded by family.
He was born in Camden, N.J., to William and Emma Dallman. He joined the Marine Corps at the age of 17, and was sent to Camp Lejeune. He remained in North Carolina, married, and raised a family in Troutman. He worked his way through school and became a barber and a paramedic, serving in several counties. He was an active leader in the Boy Scouts of America and a member of Troutman Baptist Church for many years.
Bill later met and married Jerry Beth, his wife of 18 years. They loved to travel, traveling all of the U.S. and all of the provinces of Canada. They had a special love for Newfoundland and Lark Harbour, where they traveled to each fall.
Bill was an avid gardener. He loved flowers and bulbs of all kinds and colors. He loved being outdoors. He loved walking and greeting his friends and neighbors. Bill loved God and his country, proudly displaying his flags on all holidays.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father; two sisters, Edith and Delores; a daughter, Sharon Miller; and a son, Billy.
He is survived by his wife, Jerry Dallman; a sister, Rosemary Stahl; daughters, Marilyn Seymour ( David ) and Darlene Stroupe ( Danny); a stepdaughter, Lesa McCabe ( Sherwood ); one granddaughter, two grandsons, and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Newfoundland, Canada.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to FirstHealth Hospice House, of Pinehurst, or First Baptist Church of Aberdeen Missionary Fund.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, Aberdeen.
