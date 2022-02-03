William D. McClure

William “Bill” Duane McClure, 82, of Cameron, went to his heavenly home on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Bill was born in Rock Island, Ill., on Jan. 30, 1940, to the late Robert and Lucille McClure. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Boles McClure.
Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army and fulfilled his life’s passion as a missionary. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. His absence here will be felt in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his sons, Rex McClure, of Tennessee, Rev. Todd McClure and wife, Kelly, of Virginia, Paul McClure and wife, Britt, of North Carolina; sister, Cheryl Byers, of Oklahoma; brother, John Pepke, of Illinois; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m., at Yates Thagard Baptist Church, in Carthage, with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Yates Thagard Baptist Church Cemetery in Whispering Pines.
Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.
