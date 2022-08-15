William C. Willcox II

William Cyrus “Cy” Willcox II, 92, of Carthage, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Brunswick, Ga., on Dec. 2, 1929, to the late Robert Floyd Willcox and Wilma Warren Willcox. At the age of 2, his parents moved back to the family farm in Carthage, where he was raised.
After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, Cy went on to graduate from N.C. State with a degree in animal husbandry. He loved farming and the outdoors. Most of his career was spent in textile management. He was plant manager for Quality Mills, in Carthage, for many years. After retirement he worked with Doubleday, Edwards and Willcox, a textile consulting company.
Cy loved his animals and especially his dogs. He was an avid square dancer for many years, and was well known by many friends in the community.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mazie Pierce Willcox; and sister, Virginia Sue Willcox.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Rich Willcox; his children, Harriet Marsh (Bernard), of Carthage, W.C. Willcox (Joann), of Carthage, Robert Willcox (Bonnie), of Bryson City, Tommy Willcox (Lisa), of Carthage; Jeanette’s children, Betty Solomon (David), Doris Cody (Dale) and Ray McLain (Lynn); 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, at Cool Springs United Methodist Church with the Rev. William Cashion officiating.
Burial will follow at Cross Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Fry-Prickett Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, and other times at the home.
Memorial may be made to Cool Springs United Methodist Church.
