William C. Johnston, (Bill), was born on June 5, 1930, and raised in Bertha, Minn. While growing up he studied the piano, violin, viola and the marimba. He loved music, so after four years in the U.S. Army, he completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Northwestern University and the University of Michigan respectively. His professional life was given to teaching music, but when he lost some hearing he became a principal, where he retired in the Dearborn, Mich., public school system. It was thru teaching that Bill and Melva became life partners. Bill is survived by his wife, Melva, of 49 years.
In the early 1990’s, Bill starting turning green wood. Bill used native woods and always looked for unusual color, grains and voids with balanced proportion and delicate shape were the biggest challenge. To this end, Bill felt an attractive design was the most important consideration. He became an instructor of woodturning at the John C. Campbell Folk School. Woodturning became is passion and a second career developed. Both he and Melva enjoyed traveling the country to demonstrate, show and sell these creative pieces. Bill was a member of the American Association of Woodturners, and received many honors as a master woodturner for his work both statewide and nationally.
While living in Seven Lakes, for nearly 30 years, both he and Melva enjoyed golf and tennis. Both were skilled artists. Not only did Bill share his woodturning and art pieces, he also was always ready and available to assist when a need arose. When the decision to move to Penick Village in Southern Pines came about, Bill once again used his outstanding leadership working tirelessly for the Penick Foundation and in other roles on campus. Many of his art and woodturning pieces may be viewed throughout Penick Village. Outstanding creativity, leadership, generosity and compassion for others were his trademarks.
Bill passed peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, after a brief illness.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m., at the Chapel of the Transfiguration, Penick Village.
Memorials may be sent to Penick Foundation, 500 E, Rhode Island Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.