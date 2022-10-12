William C. Johnston

William C. Johnston, (Bill), was born on June 5, 1930, and raised in Bertha, Minn. While growing up he studied the piano, violin, viola and the marimba. He loved music, so after four years in the U.S. Army, he completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Northwestern University and the University of Michigan respectively. His professional life was given to teaching music, but when he lost some hearing he became a principal, where he retired in the Dearborn, Mich., public school system. It was thru teaching that Bill and Melva became life partners. Bill is survived by his wife, Melva, of 49 years.

In the early 1990’s, Bill starting turning green wood. Bill used native woods and always looked for unusual color, grains and voids with balanced proportion and delicate shape were the biggest challenge. To this end, Bill felt an attractive design was the most important consideration. He became an instructor of woodturning at the John C. Campbell Folk School. Woodturning became is passion and a second career developed. Both he and Melva enjoyed traveling the country to demonstrate, show and sell these creative pieces. Bill was a member of the American Association of Woodturners, and received many honors as a master woodturner for his work both statewide and nationally.

