William Baron

William (Bill) Baron passed away Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at age 89.
A longtime Pinehurst resident, he moved to Maryland in 2020 to live closer to his daughter Jill and son in law, Ted. His grandson, Eric, also lives in Maryland. His son Kurt and wife, Chris, live in Michigan.
He is also survived by grandson, Matt (Amy); and granddaughters, Julia (Craig) and Emily; also he was blessed with six great-grandchildren, Elyse, Milan, Lincoln, Vienna, Phoenix and Henry. His beloved wife, Dot passed away in 2018.
Bill worked for Amoco Oil Company, and loved playing golf in his retirement to Pinehurst. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Services will be private at Community Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
