William B. Warner

William Blue Warner, 92, of West Bloomfield, Mich., embarked upon his next adventure on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Born in Sanford, on May 7, 1930, Bill amazed and delighted family and friends with his unwavering love of life. His mother, Ruth Swisher, instilled in him a passion for learning which set him on a course to Harvard University. After his dubious beginning of driving his car straight into the Harvard Yard, Bill went on to receive both his B.A. and M.B.A., and was extremely proud of his alma mater. Often, he could be heard cheering, “Hey! Hey! All the Way!” at Harvard football games or whenever a loved one needed a burst of inspiration.
Bill served his country as a captain in the United States Air Force, and then built an impressive career at Ford Motor Company. He loved using his VIP passes to attend the Detroit Auto Show and, well into his golden years, he reveled in driving around town with the top down on his shiny red convertible. After retirement, Bill traveled the globe and always returned home with wonderful stories to share. Although he never ate a green vegetable or exercised a day in his life, Bill’s energy could outlast even the fittest among us. He exemplified carpe diem.
Bill is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Michelle Warner, of Troy, Mich.; his daughter, Juliana Jones of Exeter, N.H.; his sister, Dorothy Ann Hardison, of Wadesboro; the mother of his children, Patricia Rodzik, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.; and his four grandchildren, Connor, Fiona, Caroline and Rhett – who lovingly referred to him as “Busy Bill.” In his later years, Bill was blessed to have Bobbie Roberts, of Rock Hill, S.C., as his partner and traveling companion.
Bill will be laid to rest in Clarkton, alongside his father, and namesake, William Warner Sr.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 9, 10 a.m., at Clarkton Cemetery, Clarkton.
A memorial service honoring Bill’s life will be Saturday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m., gathering to begin at 10 a.m., at Franklin Community Church, 56425 Wellington Rd, Franklin, Mich.
Bill was a generous contributor to many worthy causes (he has the tote bags to prove it!). In lieu of flowers, please brighten the world with a contribution to your favorite organization.
