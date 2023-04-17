William B. (Mr. Bill) Spence Jr., 99, of Taylortown, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Aletha Landers Spence, on June 15, 2008, at the age of 81. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, William B. Spence III, on May 22, 2006, at the age of 58.
Mr. Spence is survived by his four remaining children, John H. Spence (wife, Maria Lewis), of Greenville; Edith Spence Hoskins, of Essex, Vt.; Amanda L. Spence, of Bel Air, Md., and Aletha B. Spence, of Manchester, Md. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mr. Spence is a veteran of the United States Army after honorably serving during World War II. At the time of his separation from the Army on November 15, 1945, his rank was staff sergeant, and he had performed his duties in the South/Central Pacific for 4 years, 9 months, 28 days.
Memorials may be sent to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Plans for a memorial service are incomplete at this time.
A special thank you: Our family is very grateful to all of dad’s neighbors/friends and to his friends at Kickback Jack’s restaurant for their love, care and concern for dad over many, many years.
