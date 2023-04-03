William B. Creech III

William “Billy” Boyd Creech III, 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Billy was born and raised in Garner, the oldest of three children to William Boyd Jr. and Carolyn Creech. Garner is where he discovered his love for watching and playing sports. From football, basketball, softball and then, later in life, golf. Before moving to Southern Pines, in 1998, with his wife Tina and two daughters, Samantha and Casey, he was an avid softball player with USSSA and played on multiple teams. If you knew Billy Creech, you knew how much he loved his sports, specifically the Tar Heels with his best friend, Steve Thompson, and his friends and family but most importantly his wife, Tina, and his daughters.
While most already know, in August 2000, Billy was out doing one of the things he loved most, playing golf. During the round, the brakes on the golf cart stopped working, causing the cart to roll and flip, crushing Billy’s leg from the knee down. While the leg was saved that day, other medical hurdles arose and remained in Billy’s life until the end.
Billy was an incredibly strong man who kept pushing through all the medical problems he faced throughout his lifetime. He never let “his accident’ define who he was.
Billy was an incredible husband, father, and brother — the dedication Billy had to his family and friends was inspiring. He always made sure to show up for his girls. From choir concerts, theater performances, volleyball games and so much more: He was always there. He shared that same love with his friends and he always knew how to put a smile on others’ faces despite everything he was dealing with.
Billy is survived by his wife of 34 years, Tina McCreery Creech; daughters, Samantha (fiance, Matthew Lester) and Casey, who were the loves of his life; his mother-in-law, Paquita McCreery; his sister, Debra Springer (Al); his brother, Phil Creech (JoAnn). He is also survived by Tina’s brothers, Billy McCreery (Susan) and Mike McCreery (Judy); and several nieces and nephews, Dallas Springer, Nina Alison Springer, David Dayberry, Parker Creech, Kaley Mosby, Megan McCreery, Ashley McCreery, Scotty McCreery, that he loved so much.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
