Wendel F. Leeman, of Concord, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, after a brief illness.
He is survived by three sons, David Leeman, of Eureka, Mont., Richard Leeman, of Concord, and Darren Leeman, of Queenstown, Md.; as well as two stepsons, David Zehnpfennig, of Maple Park, Ill., and Daniel Zehnpfennig, of Waukesha, Wis. Also surviving are his sister, Annamay Robinson, of Santa Clara, Calif.; six grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Wendel was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Charlotte, in 1996, and by his second wife of 14 years, Sue, in 2015.
Born in Orange, N.J., on Jan. 8, 1925, son of the late George and Anna Leeman, he was a graduate of Orange High School in 1942. He received his bachelor’s degree and Master of Business Administration degree from Rutgers University, Newark, N.J.
During World War II, Wendel served as a petty officer in the U.S. Navy Seabees.
He lived in Maple Glen, Pa., and Gouldsboro, Pa., before moving to North Carolina in 1996. He retired as the general manager of administrative services for the Prudential Insurance Company’s Eastern home office, in Fort Washington, Pa.
He was active in the Boy Scouts of America and served on the board of the Valley Forge Council, BSA. In Pennsylvania, he was on the board of the Eastern Montgomery Branch of the American Red Cross. He was a lector at St. Rita’s Church, Gouldsboro, Pa., and secretary and treasurer of the Gouldsboro Lions Club, receiving the Lions International Fellowship Award. He was also a volunteer at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton, Pa.
In North Carolina, he was a member of the Sandhills Lions Club, the John Boyd VFW Post 7318, a volunteer at Moore Regional Hospital and at St. Joseph of the Pines Health Center. As a member of Sacred Heart Church, Pinehurst, he served as lector, perpetual adorer, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 11103, and as scribe of the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Assembly 2069.
A funeral mass will be held at St. James the Greater Roman Catholic Church, in Concord, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 1 p.m.
Wendel believed deeply in the power of giving. In lieu of flowers, please contribute your time or donation to the charity of your choice.
Services provided by Wilkinson Funeral Home, Concord.
